Gries Financial LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

