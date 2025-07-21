Comparing Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN)

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMS Alternatives and Verint Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $909.19 million 1.43 $82.27 million $0.82 26.42

Profitability

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

This table compares SMS Alternatives and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 7.66% 12.35% 4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SMS Alternatives and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verint Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Summary

Verint Systems beats SMS Alternatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMS Alternatives

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

