Reviewing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) and DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and DHL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A DHL Group 3.98% 14.42% 4.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and DHL Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $40.43 million 1.51 -$6.19 million N/A N/A DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.60 $3.61 billion $3.11 14.59

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MingZhu Logistics and DHL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHL Group 2 1 0 1 2.00

Risk & Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHL Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHL Group beats MingZhu Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

