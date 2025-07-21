Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $226.41. 198,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

