Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.08. 556,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

