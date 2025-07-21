Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.00. 2,417,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,947,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

