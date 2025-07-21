BNP Paribas Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE KO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.12. 5,988,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,381,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

