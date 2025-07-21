Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in American Express by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.65. 178,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.