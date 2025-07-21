DZ Bank Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.68.

American Express Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $308.38 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,867,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,667,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in American Express by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 27,625.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

