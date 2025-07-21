Lewis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $294.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day moving average of $289.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

