B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

