Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 1527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.
Separately, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Subsea 7 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
