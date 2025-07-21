Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 2861035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 target price on Centene and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.