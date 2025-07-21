Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.57. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 305,366 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $653.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 906,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 174,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368,071 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 237,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 790,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 356,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.