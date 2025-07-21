Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.11, but opened at $38.84. Pinterest shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 2,150,287 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,678 shares of company stock worth $46,988,343. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

