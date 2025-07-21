Finning International (TSE:FTT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$62.49 and last traded at C$61.89, with a volume of 26513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Finning International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$30,852.00. Insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $926,016 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

