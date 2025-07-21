Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.25. Sasol shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 251,775 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Sasol Trading Up 7.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 364,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

