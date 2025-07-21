Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 65260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDE. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a market cap of C$895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.41.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

