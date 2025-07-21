J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.30 and its 200-day moving average is $398.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $589.44.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $544.00 price objective (up from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

