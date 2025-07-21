iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $633.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $633.34. The firm has a market cap of $638.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.