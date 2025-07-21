Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $329.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

