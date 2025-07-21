HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $482.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of -700.56 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

