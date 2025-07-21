Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,063.17. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total value of $21,820,935.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,617.26. The trade was a 62.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

