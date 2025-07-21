South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) vs. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Financial Analysis

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

South32 has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A -298.16% -91.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 1.63 -$203.00 million N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$16.70 million ($0.34) -9.46

This table compares South32 and NioCorp Developments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NioCorp Developments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for South32 and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 5 0 0 1.83 NioCorp Developments 0 0 2 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.88%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than South32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats South32 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

