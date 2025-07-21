Aire Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $90.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

