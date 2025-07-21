Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

NYSE:SO opened at $94.10 on Monday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

