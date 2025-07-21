Gries Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

