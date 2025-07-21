Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

