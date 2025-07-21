The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

DIS opened at $121.35 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

