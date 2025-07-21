Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $56.00 to $55.00.

6/27/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00.

6/11/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00.

5/30/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 1,344,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,896. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

