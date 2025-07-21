Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:
- 7/15/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $56.00 to $55.00.
- 6/27/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00.
- 6/11/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00.
- 5/30/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE LYB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 1,344,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,896. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
