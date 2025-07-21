UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

