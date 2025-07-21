PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

