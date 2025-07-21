Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,883 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $578.70. The company has a market capitalization of $693.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.