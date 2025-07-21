Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 320,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,946. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

