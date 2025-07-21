1776 Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,933 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 6.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $367.63. 294,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.