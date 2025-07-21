RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,673.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 223,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 221,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.28.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.04. 315,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

