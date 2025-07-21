Pacific Wealth Management Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $8.46 on Monday, reaching $185.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

