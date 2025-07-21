Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $90.10. 205,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

