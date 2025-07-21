Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.14.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

