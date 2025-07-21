Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 514520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

