45,589 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,543,000 after acquiring an additional 932,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,555. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.