Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 16590582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.