HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 205.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

