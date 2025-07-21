HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

