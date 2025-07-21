Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 573,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $444.54 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $451.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.66.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

