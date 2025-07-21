Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Netflix stock opened at $1,211.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,063.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $515.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

