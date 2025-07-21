Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

