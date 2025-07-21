Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $329.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

