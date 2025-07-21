Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $111.68, with a volume of 845808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after purchasing an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

