Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.